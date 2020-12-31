Tesco and Pizza Hut ‘biggest minimum wage law offenders’

Tesco and Pizza Hut were the two biggest offenders among 139 employers who failed to pay staff the minimum wage between 2016 and 2018, Britain’s government announced on Friday after it resumed a policy of publicly naming firms that broke rules. Supermarket chain Tesco, Britain’s largest private-sector employer, underpaid 78,199 staff by a total 5.1 million pounds ($7.0 million), while Pizza Hut failed to pay staff 845,936 pounds which they were due. Britain’s minimum wage stands at 8.72 pounds an hour for workers aged 25 and over, and will rise by 2.2 per cent from April. — Reuters

