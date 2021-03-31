Tenders worth RO 3.374m approved

MUSCAT: The Tender Board on Wednesday approved RO 3,373,974 worth tenders and additional works for the following development projects:

1- Renewal of leasing contract in Asalah Towers in Al Ghubra, Muscat, for the Directorate General of Roads and Transport at RO 370,375.

2- Renewal of the contract signed with ARABSAT for broadcasting channels of Oman TV on Hotbird for a duration of 5 years at RO 1,164,240.

3- Renewal of leasing contract of accommodation for students at Sharia Sciences College in Al Khuwair, Muscat, for a duration of 3 years at RO 378,000.

4- Extending leasing contract for the National Centre for Statistics and Information at Ghala, Muscat, for a duration of 6 months at RO 125,000.

5- Additional works of the internal tender related to consultancy services for the supervision on internal designs of Innovation Complex – Muscat at RO 58,752.

6- Additional works of the tender related to establishing Al Batinah Expressway (Second package) at RO 702,853.

7- Additional works of the internal tender related to consultancy services of the supervision on 600 residential units with internal roads and lighting in the Wilayat of Suhar, Governorate of North Al Batinah at RO 129,200.

8- Additional works of the internal tender related to consultancy services of the supervision on 272 residential units and public utilities in the Wilayat of Mahout, Governorate of Al Wusta at RO 67,133.

9- Additional works of the internal tender related to consultancy services of the supervision on 1050 residential units with internal roads and lighting in the Wilayat of Al Khabourah, Governorate of North Al Batinah at RO 9,718.

10- Additional works of the internal tender related to consultancy services of the supervision on 2500 residential units with internal roads and lighting in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq, Governorate of North Al Batinah at RO 26,420.

11- Additional works of the internal tender related to consultancy services of the supervision on 150 residential units with internal roads and lighting in the Wilayat of Shinas, Governorate of North Al Batinah at RO 13,000.

12- Renewal of leasing contract related to the provision of medical cadre, a nutritionist and technicians for offering care to disabled people at Dar Al Aman Rehabilitation Centre in Al Khoudh, Muscat, for one year at RO 329,250.

The board held the meeting under the chairmanship of Dr Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed al Saqri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Tender Board. — ONA