Tenders to floated to develop transport hub at Burj al Sahwa

Muscat: The government has initiated the first step towards developing a multimodal transport hub in Muscat, Spread over, 42,000 sqm and to be built in partnership with the private sector, the hub will connect passengers coming through various inter-city routes with the buses for Muscat International Airport.

On Wednesday, Asyad Group, Oman’s integrated logistics solutions provider, invited investors to submit proposals for the development of a transport hub at Burj al Sahwa in Muscat, on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.

The last date to collect the tender document will be October 31 and the last date to submit the proposal on January 30, 2020.

As per the document, work on the project is expected to begin in the second half of 2020. Apart from buses, the hub will also have stations for taxi services, which will help contribute to reducing traffic jams.

It may bed noted that currently, all long-distances (both Mwasalat and private operators) from Muscat to various cities such as Salalah, Nizwa, Dubai, Duqm, and Suhar have their bus offices at Burj al Sahwa.

In a statement, Asyad said the facilities to be offered at the integrated transport hub will include parking for public buses, facilities for people with disabilities, a digital display of information about various services offered at the hub, the bus routes.

Other amenities will include AC waiting rooms, ticket booking offices, renewable energy for operations, restaurants, shops, tourist facilities, and other commercial services – car rentals, money exchanges, and beverage vending machines.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications had earlier revealed Burj al Sahwa will be developed into a major hub for public transport in the Sultanate.

The project has been prepared in coordination with Muscat Municipality, Ministry of Housing and Oman Airports. Muscat Municipality has initiated steps tor regulate the parking around the Burj al Sahwa gardens.