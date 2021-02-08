Tenders for new Industrial City in Ibri to be floated soon

BUSINESS REPORTER –

Tenders linked to the development of a new industrial city in Al Dhahirah Governorate will be floated shortly, according to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), which oversees industrial parks in the Sultanate.

Ibri Industrial City will be established on a 10 million square metre site in the governorate — the latest addition to Madayn’s growing network of industrial parks. The first phase of the cluster is planned on a 3 million square metre area, an official said in a post on Monday.

Saif al Badi, who heads the Al Dhahirah branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), said: “Since it was first unveiled, Ibri Industrial City has begun receiving applicants for land for industrial investment and other investor queries. Significant efforts are being made to accelerate the implementation of the project.”

Eng Nasser al Mabsali, Director-General of Ibri Industrial City, stated: “Work is under way on the project per the planned timeframe, and investors wishing to set up their projects in Ibri can apply through Madayn’s investment portal.”

Located on the road leading to the border between the Sultanate and Saudi Arabia, the new industrial city will include a variety of industrial, commercial and service activities such as light and medium industries, commercial area, administrative offices, industrial workshops and warehouses.

