Tendering begins for RO 120m Oman Gate tourism project

The Qatari promoters of a distinctive tourism and heritage project planned at Al Seeb in Muscat Governorate have invited contractors to submit their credentials ahead of the start of a competitive tender for the iconic development.

Doha-based Bin Al Sheikh Holding Group, a well-diversified Qatari business conglomerate, was selected by Oman’s Ministry of Tourism to invest in a signature mixed use development integrating traditional Omani heritage elements with upscale tourist and leisure components on a beachfront stretch overlooking the Sea of Oman.

An agreement to this effect was signed by Bin Al Sheikh Holding with the Omani government in May this year. Total investment in the venture, since branded as ‘Oman Gate’, was estimated at RO 120 million (QR 1.2 billion) at the time.

On Tuesday, the Qatari firm’s local office tweeted an invitation to contractors to submit their particulars as an expression of their interest in participating in a tender for the project. Contacted by the Observer, a representative said interested applicants will be evaluated for their capabilities and a shortlist of contenders will then be invited to submit firm proposals in the next stage of the competitive process.

Oman Gate will be developed on a 97,000 sq metre waterfront plot at Al Seeb. In addition to Omani-themed bazaars and heritage outlets, the complex will also host a marina for yachts and leisure crafts. Restaurants and cafes will be part of an array of offerings that will make Oman Gate a leisure and entertainment destination in its own right.

Bin Al Sheikh Holding Group has interests spanning real estate investment and development, building and contracting, hospitality, rebar manufacturing, aluminium and glass production, and safety and security services, among other sectors. The Group already owns a hotel venture in Salalah in the south of the Sultanate.

Oman Gate is expected to launch during 2022 ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

