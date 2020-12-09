Tender launched for rooftop PV systems on residential premises

The Authority for Public Services Regulation has launched a competitive process, to select a PV system developer for the purpose of procurement, installation, ownership, and operation of rooftop PV systems on selected residential premises.

So far over 1,500 applications have been received over mobile Apps to join the project and 500 homes will be selected in the first phase.

In 2017 the authority launched its Sahim initiative which established a regulatory framework allowing households and businesses to install grid-connected PV systems.

Building on this initiative and in line with Oman’s Vision 2040 and the Governments policy to achieve the wide-scale deployment of renewable energy, APSR

is pleased to announce the launch of the first phase of its Sahim Residential initiative.

The Sahim Residential Initiative is an Authority led initiative aiming to drive the wide-scale deployment of grid-connected PV systems on residential premises throughout Oman. The Authority believes that this initiative would deliver positive net benefits to residential customers, the electricity sector and the

national economy as a whole.