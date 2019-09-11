Tender invited for Burj al Sahwa public transport hub

Muscat: Asyad Group, Oman’s integrated logistics solutions provider, has invited investors to submit proposals for the development of a transport hub at Burj al Sahwa in Muscat, on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.

The last date to collect the tender document is October 31 and the last date to submit the proposal is January 30, 2020. Work is expected to begin in the middle of 2020.

The facilities to be offered at the integrated transport hub will include parking for public buses, facilities for people with disabilities, digital displays to display services about the around public transport routes, AC bus stations, ticket booking offices, renewable energy for operations, restaurants, shops, tourist facilities and other commercial services – car rentals, information centres, money exchanges and beverage vending machines.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications had earlier revealed Burj al Sahwa will be developed into a major hub for public transport in the Sultanate.

Mwasalat has already floated tenders for the remodelling of Burj al Sahwa bus station.

The project has been prepared in coordination with Muscat Municipality, Ministry of Housing and Oman Airports.

Spread over, 42,000 sqm to be built in partnership with the private sector, the hub will connect passengers coming through various inter-city routes with the buses for Muscat International Airport.

Apart from buses, the hub will also have stations for taxi services, which will help contribute to reducing traffic jams.