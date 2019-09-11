Tender floated for Burj al Sahwa transport hub

The government has initiated the first step towards developing a multimodal transport hub

in Muscat, Spread over, 42,000 sqm and to be built in partnership with the private sector, the hub will connect passengers coming through various inter-city routes with the buses for Muscat International Airport.

On Wednesday, Asyad Group, Oman’s integrated logistics solutions provider, invited investors to submit proposals for the development of a transport hub at Burj al Sahwa in Muscat, on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.

The last date to collect the tender document will be October 31 and the last date to submit the proposal on January 30, 2020.

As per the document, work on the project is expected to begin in the second half of 2020. The hub will also have stations for taxi services, which will help contribute to reducing traffic jams. It may bed noted that currently, all long-distances busesfrom Muscat to various cities such as Salalah, Nizwa, Dubai, Duqm, and Suhar have their bus offices at Burj al Sahwa.

