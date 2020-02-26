Tender Board awards projects worth RO 24 million

Muscat: The Tender Board chaired by Dr Rasheed bin Al Safi al Huraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board, in a meeting in Muscat on Wednesday awarded tenders for projects worth RO 24,347,581.

1. Construction of the building for the Public Prosecution in Madinat Al Irfan in the Governorate of Muscat, at a cost of RO 15,107,969.

2. Provision of operation and maintenance services for equipment at the Royal Hospital, at a cost of RO 4,195,200.

3. Repair of damage resulting from the tropical condition (Luban) on the Hasik — Al Shuwaimiyah road and Raysut — Mughsail road in the Governorate of Dhofar, at a cost of RO 1,940,483.

4. Provision of an educational programme for science and maths subjects (in standard Arabic) for the ninth and tenth grades, at a cost of RO 1,900,016.

5. Additional works for consulting services to prepare the National Urban Development Strategy at a cost of RO 384,966.

6. Additional works for the agreement to provide employees for the Vocational Standards Center at the Ministry of Manpower, at a cost of RO 325,200.

7. Leasing a building for a number of directorates and departments affiliated to the Ministry of Health in Al Khuwair, Governorate of Muscat, at a cost of RO 270,000.

8. Practices, equipment and works used in the opening ceremony at ITB Berlin 2020, at a cost of RO 167,164.

9. Additional works for the consultancy services for the design and supervision of a project to extend the radiology and operations building at Sultan Qaboos University Hospital at a cost of RO 44,950.

10. Additional works for repair works near Al Suwaih town on the Asila — Ras Al Hadd road in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah, at a cost of RO 11,586. — ONA

