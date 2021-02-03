Tender Board awards projects worth more than RO 15m

Muscat: The Tender Board on Wednesday awarded projects worth more than RO 15,229,976 during its meeting held under the chairmanship of Dr Said Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Tender Board.

The tenders, which ranged from medical supplies and computer systems to development projects and services benefiting the public, were distributed as follows:

Procurement of medical supplies and blood transfusion apparatus (RO 6,248,219); Supply of computer systems for school students from families benefiting from the Social Security Scheme (RO 3,499,925); Supply of medicines to the Royal Hospital (RO 1,358,040); Supply of surgical equipment for dialysis units in health establishments under the Ministry of Health (RO 409,493); Maintenance services and spare parts for medical equipment at the Royal Hospital (RO 895,796); Renewal of tenancy contract for the Courts Complex in the Wilayat of A’Seeb (RO 226,800); Additional works for the tender on designing consultancy services and supervision of Al Rustaq slope dual carriageway, the Governorate of South Al Batinah (RO 122,655); Additional works for the tender on designing consultancy services and supervision of Al Saada Sports Complex’s expansion project, Dhofar Governorate (RO 45,000); Additional works for the tender the setting up of a fish market at the fishing port in Al Seeb (196,341); Additional works for the tender on designing consultancy services and supervision of a project to set up a fishing port in the Wilayat of Qurayyat (RO 8,954); Additional works for the internal tender on consultancy services and training for projects department of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (RO 24,252); Contract with Utelsat for renting space area for exchange and transmission of the Cultural Channel from Salalah to Muscat and the dissemination of the earth station television’s digital transmission (DVBT2) programmes (RO 1,039,000); Renewal of contract for radio and television transmission via NileSat (RO 1,155,000). –ONA