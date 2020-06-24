Tender Board awards more than RO315 million worth projects

Muscat: The Tender Board on Wednesday held its fourth meeting for 2020 under the chairmanship Dr Rasheed bin Al Safi al Hraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board.

The Board approved RO315,539,477 worth tenders and additional works for the following development projects:

1- Part 3 of Adam-Thumrait dual-carriageway for a length of 133 km at a cost of RO73,999,505.

2- Part 4 of Adam-Thumrait dual-carriageway for a length of 135 km at a cost of RO115,045,774.

3- Part 5 of Adam-Thumrait dual-carriageway for a length of 133 km at a cost of RO62,434,363.

4- Construction of protection dam at Wadi Adonab in the Wilayat of Salalah in the Governorate of Dhofar at a cost of RO23,903,015.

5- Construction of protection dam at Wadi An’aar and side protection at Salalah Port in the Governorate of Dhofar at a cost of RO22,924,940.

6- Renewal of lease contract of the building of the Directorate General of Educational Assessment of the Ministry of Education at a cost of RO434,310.

7- Renewal of lease contract of the building of the Specialized Center for Professional Training of Teachers of the Ministry of Education at a cost of RO438,300.

8- Renewal of lease contract of the building of the general diwan of the Ministry of Social Development at a cost of RO360,000.

9- Provision of radio and TV broadcast services for the Public Authority for Radio and Television at a cost of RO10,582,290.

10- Renewal of lease contract of the building of the Public Authority for Consumer Protection at a cost of RO387,000.

11- Support and development for tax systems of Tax Institution at a cost of RO2,317,014.

12- Renewal of lease contract of the building of the National Recruitment Centre in the Wilayat of Bausher at a cost of RO289,161.

13- Renewal of lease contract of the building of the Public Authority for Mining at a cost of RO291,600.

14- Renewal of lease contract of the building of the Public Prosecution Department in the Al Kuwair at a cost of RO199,236.

15- Renewal of lease contract of the temporary building of the Institute of Public Administration at a cost of RO113,400.

16- Additional works of the tender on construction of 300 residential units for citizens at Hamran Plain in the Wilayat of Salalah in the Governorate of Dhofar at a cost of RO1,100,000.

17- Additional works for management of the National Museum facilities at a cost of RO719,567. –ONA