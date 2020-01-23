Main 

Tender Board assigns new projects worth RO1.972.322

Muscat: The Tender Board headed by Dr Rasheed bin Al Safi al Huraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board assigned on Thursday in its first meeting for the year 2020, additional projects and works in various fields with a total value of RO1,972,322. The meeting agreed to assign a number of projects, in addition to discussing several topics related to tenders and additional work supplementing development projects.

Among the most important projects and works that the Board agreed to assign and approve are a project for developing a unified financial system for the Ministry of Finance with a total value of RO 551,896 renewing the lease contract for the National Centre for Statistics and Information in Ghala in the Governorate of Muscat with a total value of RO 499,999 and providing periodic maintenance services to the Ministry of Health with spare parts for medical equipment at the Royal Hospital with a total value of RO455,061.

The Board also assigned the consultancy services project to manage the Jibreen-Ibri road dualization project with a total value of RO270,940 and supply of printing paper to the Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising with an amount of RO204,426. –ONA

