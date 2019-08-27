Temporary fuel stations set up on Batinah Expressway

Muscat, August 27 – Oman Oil has announced the launch of four temporary mobile stations on Batinah Expressway. The stations are Suhar mobile service station, Rustaq twin mobile service station, Rustaq mobile service station and Liwa mobile service station. Earlier, this year, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) and Oman Oil Marketing Company, to establish temporary mobile fuel stations on the Batinah Expressway. It may be noted that the Ministry of Housing has already selected the companies to develop integrated fuel stations on the Batinah Expressway. During the bidding, the companies had to provide a timeline showing stages of project implementation, preferably not exceeding two years from the date of signing the contract, along with the preliminary economic feasibility study with a commitment to the management of facilities, general maintenance and cleanliness for all project facilities.

