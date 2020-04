Muscat: The day temperatures in some parts of the Sultanate are expected to touch the late 30s and even the 40s on Tuesday, according to Oman Meteorology.

Haima is expected to be the hottest at 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Nizwa (40), Ibra (38), Rustaq, Masirah, Buraimi (37) and Khasab (35).

Among major cities, Muscat will have 34 degrees, Suhar 33 degrees, Sur 36 degrees, Salalah 33 degrees.