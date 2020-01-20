Temperatures to drop further

MUSCAT: Minimum temperatures are likely to drop to 16 and 15 degrees Celsius in the coming days with chances of rains in Muscat on Wednesday and Thursday, said an official at Oman Meteorology. Clear to partly cloudy skies will prevail over the Musandam Governorate and the coastal areas of Sea of Oman on Tuesday, he said on Monday. Subsequently, there are chances of isolated rain and mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate. Chances of late night to early morning clouds or fog over Al Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar governorates.

