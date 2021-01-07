Temperatures to drop below zero in mountain areas of Oman

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), represented by Oman Meteorology, has indicated that the Sultanate will be affected by a cold, dry air mass accompanied by the blowing of northeasterly winds, leading to lower temperatures – less than normal – during the coming days in most governorates.

Temperatures will drop to below zero in the mountain tops with opportunities for frost formation, while the lowest temperatures in the coastal areas will be between 8 and 13 degrees Celsius, and in the interior and desert areas between 6 and 1 degrees Celsius. The state of the sea will be rough waves on most of the coasts of the Sultanate, with a maximum height of three meters.

“The continued spread and condensation of clouds on the Al Hajar Mountains and parts of the governorates of Muscat and South Al Sharqiya, in addition to the possibility of dust flowing into the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman in the coming hours, which may lead to a decrease in the level of horizontal visibility,” Oman Met said.