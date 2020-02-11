Temperatures may drop from today

Temperatures in most parts of the Sultanate are expected to drop by 5 degrees Celsius from Wednesday.

“the maximum temperatures recorded in Muscat Governorate around 25 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures around 20-25 degrees Celsius. Both these will see a drop by 5 degrees Celsius,” said an official from Oman Meteorology.

Sand storms were reported in Adam, Fahud, Bahla, Yaaloni, Bidiya, Mudhaibi, Ibri, Al Sinaina, Nizwa, Haima, Marmul, Maqshin, Thamrait, Qarn Al Alam, Bausher, Al Amerat and Al Buraimi.

The Sultanate is currently affected by a trough of low pressure which will continue until Wednesday morning. The Governorate of Musandam on Tuesday experienced moderate rains which led to overflowing of wadis.

Isolated rains are expected in Musandam and other coastal areas facing the Sea of Oman. “Clear to partly cloudy skies over the northern governorates with chances of isolated rain over Musandam, Al Buraimi, Oman Sea coasts and parts of Al Hajar Mountains. Mainly clear skies over rest of the Sultanate with chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches over Al Sharqiyah South, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta and Dhofar. Noticeable drop in temperature and chances of dust rising winds over deserts and open areas,” the general forecast for Wednesday said.

Related