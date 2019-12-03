Temperatures drop, sporadic rain forecast

Minimum temperatures in Oman have dropped to below 20 degrees Celsius in most cities of the Sultanate.

According to Oman Meteorology, for Tuesday, the lowest temperature is two degrees Celsius in Jabal Shams, followed by 14 degrees in Ibra, Haima and Nizwa, 16 degrees in Rustaq, Ibri and Buraimi, 18 degrees in Muscat and Khasab, 19 degrees in Suhar and 20 degrees in Sur.

Meanwhile, some areas of northwestern Oman (Musandam, North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah governorates) and coastal areas of Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea will continue to receive sporadic rainfall in the coming days, according to Oman Meteorology.

The National Multi Hazards Early Warning Centre, meanwhile, said a tropical depression system was formed in the southwest Arabian Sea on Monday.

The system is located at longitude 55.0°E and latitude 05.0°N with estimated surface wind speed around the centre between (28 to 33 knots).

The depression is located 700 km away from the coast of Somalia with a probability of further intensification into a deep depression within the coming 24 hours with no direct impacts over the Sultanate.

An official at Oman Meteorology told the Observer, “We are following the low pressure developing in the north and the tropical system forming in the Arabian Sea. It is too early to make specific forecasts at this stage.”

“Deep depression over the southwest Arabian Sea is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.”

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some more time and then recurve west-southwestwards towards Somalia coast during the next four days.

There is a chance of sea state changing to moderate to rough along Dhofar Governorate coasts with maximum wave height between two to three metres during this period.

