Muscat: Oman Meteorology said the day temperatures in three wilayats crossed 40° Celsius on Saturday.

According to Oman Met, Suwaiq (40.5 C), Khaborah (40.5 C), and Wadi al Maawil 40.1 C) were the hottest places in the Sultanate.

Temperatures are expected to return to the mid-thirties starting today, the official sources said.