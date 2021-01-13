Temperatures are expected to dip further

For three days starting from Wednesday, temperatures are expected to drop in Oman due to the northwest winds.

According to Oman Met Office weather expert, temperatures will go down on the scale even though usually it is the rains which bring down the temperatures in Oman.

Four days ago the temperature had gone down to -0.09 degrees Celsius in Saiq, Al Jabal Al Akhdar and a similar cold wave is expected.

“Today Saiq is expected to experience a low of 3.37 degrees Celsius,” said weather forecaster Bushra al Saadi.

“There is no chance of rain because it is cold and dry air. So we do not have any enhancement for precipitation,” she added.

The humidity is ranging between 45-75 per cent in Muscat. In Salalah humidity is 20-45 per cent.

The weather chart indicates that temperatures are expected to dip in many parts of Oman from January 13-15.

Over most of the Sultanate winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate and fresh along the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate.

Mainly clear skies are forecast over most of the Sultanate with medium cloud advection over the coasts of the Arabian Sea. There are chances for low clouds or fog patches over Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah Governorates.

Sea will be moderate to rough along Dhofar Governorate coasts with a maximum wave height of 2.5 metres.

