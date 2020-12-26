Temperature likely to drop further over next three days

MUSCAT: The temperatures will drop in all regions of the Sultanate, especially the coastal regions on Sunday. According to an official at Oman Meteorology, the temperatures will drop by 4 to 5 degrees, to be below 20 degrees Celsius or less. In some places, temperatures will drop to 15 degrees Celsius or less in general, and below 10 degrees Celsius in the mountainous and desert regions. The situation is expected to last for three days. On Friday, places such as Saiq had 6.3 degrees Celsius, Yanqul 9.2, Thamrait 10.6, Al Sinaina 11, and Al Mazyouna 11.7 degrees Celsius.

