Telugus celebrate Bathukamma, Dasera

MUSCAT: Telugu community in Oman celebrated Bathukamma and Dasera festival on Thursday.

Bathukamma is a colourful and vibrant festival of Telangana and celebrated by women, with flowers that grow exclusively in each region. This festival is a symbol of Telangana’s cultural identity.

Women and children turned up in large numbers in traditional attire and participated in the celebrations. Former CBI joint director V V Lakshmi Narayana was the chief guest at the function. Also present were popular Telugu comedian Babu Moham, and lyricist Suddhala Ashok Teja.

Speaking at the occasion, he expressed his happiness over the celebration, and appreciated the community for keeping the traditions alive.

Chiru Mega Youth Force (CMYF), which along with Telugu Community in Oman, organised the function. On this occasion, popular Telugu singers entertained the audience.

Addressing the gathering, CMYF founder-president Ramdas Chandaka said, “We take pride in celebrating such occasions as they help in preserving our culture and traditions. Apart from organising blood donation camps and other charitable events, we at CMYF believe in preserving culture and tradition and even though we stay away from home country, such celebrations make us feel we are closer to home.”

