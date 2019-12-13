Telenor picks Ericsson for 5G, abandoning Huawei

OSLO: Telenor has picked Sweden’s Ericsson as the key technology provider for its fifth-generation (5G) telecoms network in Norway, it said on Friday, gradually removing China’s Huawei after a decade of collaboration over 4G. Fearing high-tech espionage, and battling with China over trade, the United States has pushed Nato allies such as Norway to exclude Huawei from lucrative 5G deals, and Norwegian security services also warned against the firm.

“The 5G era is here. This will be the one technology that will most transform our society in the next decade,” Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke tweeted as he announced that Ericsson will build the 5G radio access network (RAN). He said Telenor had carried out an “extensive” security evaluation as well as considering factors such as technical quality, innovation and modernisation of the network. — Reuters

