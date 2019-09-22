Telecom tariffs not set by regulators: Govt

Muscat: The Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) of Oman said, in a statement, that under the free market system, tariffs for various services are not determined by the regulators.

As for the tariffs, TRA’s primary role is to review, approve or reject proposals submitted by licensees before they are put on the market.

While evaluating the tariff proposals, TRA takes into account the interest of the consumers and also the need to maintain the sustainability of the competition.

For the benefit of the consumers, the tariff proposals shall include clarity and transparency on the terms and conditions of the offers.

TRA will make sure that the promotions do not include misleading information or any exploitation of the users’ inexperience or knowledge of the technical aspects of the services.

It also includes maintaining the sustainability of competition, where tariffs do not involve anti-competitive practices, enabling the dominant licensee to exploit its market position to harm or limit fair competition.