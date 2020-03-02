Telecom offers should be transparent: TRA

Muscat, March 2 – Two major telecom companies in the country have been instructed to be fully transparent as they launch promotional packages or offers. Both companies have been urged to immediately remove the term ‘unlimited use of the service’ from all packages offered to beneficiaries.

On Monday, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) issued a circular to both Omantel and Ooredoo stating that they are under obligation to clarify the terms and conditions of different promotional packages.

The circular is based on complaints that these offers are sometimes ambiguous, which often lead or mislead customers about the actual benefits of these packages.

“Companies should be made to submit the details of their promotions to the TRA for approval before it is presented in the market,” said a customer who has been critical of the dropping Internet speeds and prices in the country.

Another customer argued that the company clients should be allowed to cancel contracts that are not beneficial to them without penalties.

“Clients should have the freedom to sign a new contract in the terms and conditions that companies submit to TRA while applying for promotions.”

“I have an unlimited package but often find the speed dropping after a certain level of data usage, which is contrary to what is mentioned in the promotional brochures,” said Mariyam, who operates a small scale designing business from home.

The grievances are justified as Oman has one of the highest mobile Internet data in the GCC.

According a data sourced from cable.co.uk, the average price of one 1GB data is around $11 with the prices starting from around $3.9.

Comparatively in UAE, the average price of one 1GB data is around $10 with the prices starting from around $2.8.

In Saudi Arabia, the average price of one 1GB data is around $5.62 with the prices starting from around $0.38.

In Qatar, the average price of one 1GB data is around $4.62 with the prices starting from around $1.10.

In Bahrain, the average price of one 1GB data is around $2.83 with the prices starting from around $1.81.

The average price of one 1GB data in Kuwait is around $2.01 with the prices starting from around $0.06.

The entry of Vodafone Oman later this year is expected to soften the prices to some extent and improve efficiency.

Top officials both from Omantel and Ooredoo told the Observer that even though they expect “some pressure on the pricing, attractive product offering and customer service will help them meet the challenge.”

