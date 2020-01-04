Technology that will explode in your life this decade

The average time-frame of tech disruption in our lives has significantly diminished and things are changing at a rapid scale around us. In a span of few years, gadgets like MP3 players, compact digital cameras, scanners, CDs, fax machines and several others have disappeared.

On the other hand, new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), content streaming, automation, robotics and 5G are not only here to stay but are growing in leaps and bounds to make our lives better.

Let us go through 5 tech trends that will explode in the decade that has just begun.

1. Quantum computing

Imagine a chip that can perform target computation in 200 seconds, which would otherwise take the world’’s fastest supercomputer 10,000 years.

A quantum computer can solve complex problems that would otherwise take billions of years for today’s computers to solve. This has massive implications for research in healthcare, energy, environmental systems, smart materials and more.

The team at Google AI has achieved sort of “quantum supremacy” with developing such chip — a new 54-qubit processor named “Sycamore” that is comprised of fast, high-fidelity quantum logic gates in order to perform the benchmark testing.

Not just Google but several tech giants like Microsoft, IBM and Intel have joined the race to build a scalable quantum computer. IBM recently unveiled its quantum computer with 53 qubits.

2. Self-driving ‘electric’ cars

The global revenues from “connected” cars — the precursor to fully-autonomous or self-driving cars — are growing at an annual rate of 27.5 per cent and are expected to touch $21 billion by 2020.

Tesla helped create that market and remains an industry leader. The Elon Musk-run company surprised Wall Street by registering a profitable third quarter last year with a total revenue of $6.3 billion riding on sales of its Model S, Model X and Model 3 electric cars.

Other automobile companies who will join Tesla in the next decade are Audi e-Tron Sportback; BMW iX3; Ford Mustang Mach-E; Mercedes EQC 400 4Matic; Porsche’’s Taycan 4S; Volvo XC40 Recharge and Byton M-Byte SUV, to name a few.

3. 5G-connected homes

With 75 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices expected to be in place by 2025, the world is at the cusp of experiencing a technology that will change the way we live today.

Being able to download a full-length HD movie in seconds and share your wow-moments with friends — that’s just the beginning. Commercial 5G networks are starting to go live across the world.

4. Voice as a new interface

Voice is slowly becoming the new human-compute interface and the Indian masses — be it a 3-year-old toddler or a 95-year-old grandpa — are finally going to leverage voice to interact with the devices and digitally control their lives.

Alexa, Google Home, Siri and others are changing the way we speak with devices and the next decade will see digital assistants becoming all-pervasive.

Soon, you will be talking to your refrigerator, electric bulbs, washing machine, microwave, coffee machine and what not.

5. Internet TV 24/7

In India, the Internet video traffic is projected to reach 13.5 Exabytes (EB) per month by 2022 — up from 1.5 EB a month in 2017 — with video contributing 77 per cent of all Internet traffic by 2022.

There are currently more than 32 online content and video streaming platforms in the country and the market is expected to hit $5 billion by 2023, according to the global management-consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

