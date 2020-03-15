Technology, communications ministry launches pilot project for smart cities

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Technology and Communications, in partnership with Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) and the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), launched a pilot project for smart cities in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) today that was implemented by “Cisco” and “Bahwan Information Technology”.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of Azza bint Sulaiman al-Ismailia, Minister of Technology and Communications.

Dr. Salim bin Sultan al-Ruzaiqi, CEO at the Ministry of Technology and Communications, explained that the project aims to be an experimental model that contributes to providing an infrastructure for smart cities in the Sultanate. Decision-makers and various concerned authorities and institutions can benefit from it when implementing smart city projects in all governorates of the Sultanate.

He added in a press statement, “The launch of the smart cities project at the Sas Center for the 4th Industrial Revolution comes with the objective of launching Omani projects and institutions working in the field of the Fourth Industrial Revolution applications, such as Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, blockchain and others.

The inauguration ceremony included a presentation on the work of the smart city system presented by Turki bin Saif al-Yahmadi, Cisco Technical Director during which he talked about the benefits of implementing the project in controlling traffic in the KOM using an advanced database that enables rapid data analysis. — ONA

