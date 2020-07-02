Technical inspection for heavy vehicles moved from Seeb

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the technical inspection for equipment, heavy vehicles and buses will be transferred from the service center in Seeb, from July 5.

The police said that those wishing to use this service should go visit the center in the wilayat of Al-Ma’awal state in the Al-Batinah South Governorate.

ROP said that the decision as part of the efforts to speed up completion of technical inspection transactions, and reducing traffic congestion in Muscat.