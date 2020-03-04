Tech seminar held

MUSCAT, MARCH 4 – A two-day seminar on communication technology was held in Muscat on Tuesday. The event, which was held at the Crowne Plaza, Muscat, was attended by more than 70 representatives over two days from Omani commercial marine companies and government agencies.

“This technical seminar was a great opportunity to showcase our capabilities and educate users about new solutions and applications for now and the near future”, said Jimmy Grewal, executive director of Elcome International LLC (Oman).

A presentation on the C2 Synapsis Tactical Command System (SYNTACS) was held on the occasion in addition to talk on satellite communication technologies and GMDSS regulations. Jimmy Grewal, executive director of Elcome, opened the conference with a presentation of Elcome’s strengths and strategic capabilities for customers in Oman.

“As a leading maritime technologies integrator in Oman, Elcome is uniquely positioned to be a key turnkey solutions partner for large complex projects for mission-critical applications for government and commercial customers in Oman and adjacent GCC countries,” said Grewal.

Pramod Nair, senior manager of automation and safety, Elcome and and Hans Gronenboom, sales director of maritime thermal systems for EMEA at Flir Systems aslos spoke on the occasion.

Related