Tech consultations on parts of US trade deal completed

SHANGHAI: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (pictured) had a phone call with US trade officials as both countries confirmed technical consultations on some parts of a trade agreement were basically completed, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. Liu spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday night. The Commerce Ministry said both sides agreed to properly address each other’s core concerns.

Both sides confirmed the United States will import Chinese-made cooked poultry and catfish products, while China will lift a ban on US poultry, according to the statement. The two countries also agreed on the application of public health information systems for meat products. The Commerce Ministry said top negotiators from both nations will hold a phone call again soon, and will continue to have negotiations. Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang, and the National Development and Reform Commission’s deputy head Ning Jizhe also joined the phone call. — Reuters