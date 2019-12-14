Tebboune Algeria’s new president

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 74, has been voted Algeria’s president after long-time ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to resign due to mass protests.

Like the other four contenders, he has been criticised by the protest movement, known as the Hirak, for being part of Bouteflika’s authoritarian rule, despite the fact that he was sacked three months into his time as prime minister.

He is also seen as close to army chief Gaid Salah, one of the senior officials whose departure protesters had been demanding before the election of a new president.

Tebboune was born in 1945 in Naama province, located south-west of the capital Algiers.

Under Bouteflika’s rule, he served as minister of communications and culture from 1999 to 2000 and then as minister of housing in 2001 for around one year. A decade later, he re-joined the government as minister of housing several times until 2017. Bouteflika appointed him to form a new government in May 2017.

In August, he was replaced by Ahmed Ouyahia.

While the presidency gave no reason for his sacking, media reports at the time suggested it was due to his conflict with prominent businessmen close to power as well as Bouteflika’s younger brother, Saeed, who was a presidential adviser.

Saeed was seen as a powerful influence on Bouteflika, especially since the former president suffered a stroke in 2013 that left him in a wheelchair. Saeed was also seen as close to several businessmen in the country.

In October, Tebboune blamed Saeed for his ouster from office, saying that the ex-president’s brother had banned the central bank and other financial institutions from giving Tebboune any updates.

While campaigning for the presidency, Tebboune promised to continue his efforts to “separate between money and the state.” His election is expected to fuel more protests in the streets. He was criticised after an old photo went viral on social media showing military chief Salah lighting a cigarette for Tebboune at an official event.

Many Algerians saw the photo as a proof that Tebboune is loyal to the military, while he said that the photo was taken during a sports event and that “lighting a cigarette is not political support.” “I hope to be supported by the people. I ran as an independent,”Tebboune told Al Arabiya television ahead of the elections. — dpa

