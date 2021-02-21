Team to register factories most hit by CRT

MUSCAT: A workshop recommended for forming a work team to identify and register the factories most affected by the newly introduced Cost-Reflective Tariffs (CRT) of electricity.

Eng Sami bin Salim al Sahib, Director-General of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Industry, said that the recommendations will be discussed by a joint work team representing all the stakeholders. The team will identify the factories that consume the most electricity and gauge the loss they have incurred, and devise a mechanism to resolve the issue to enable these factories to boost their production capacity.

The Authority for Public Services Regulation will look into reducing the consumption ceiling for factories undergoing CRT from 150 megawatts to 100 megawatts so as to reduce the number of these factories, the official said.

The workshop debated the challenges facing the industrial sector including the impact of CRT on local industries and new investments and finding suitable solutions for them with a special focus on improving energy efficiency for domestic industries so that they can compete in the regional and international markets.

A number of working papers that touched on the challenges faced by industrialists were presented at the workshop which also came up with several proposals to overcome these challenges. It discussed the effect of CRT on factories and industrial plants and the method for calculating the electricity tariff for large electricity consumers.

The workshop witnessed an open debate between the ministry of commerce, industry and investment promotion, the Authority for Public Services Regulation, the Omani Industrialists Association.

The workshop was attended by representatives from the Authority for Public Services Regulation, the Omani Industrialists Association and owners of high-consumption industries.