Features 

Taylor Swift changes it up with ‘Folklore’ and earns rave reviews

Oman Observer

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift on Friday won some of the best reviews of her career with an album produced entirely during the coronavirus crisis that breaks new ground for the Grammy-winning artist.

“Folklore” features the 30-year-old singer, who began as a country star then turned to pop, showing a quieter indie folk sensibility that took fans and music critics by surprise.

Rolling Stone said the album, with dreamy forest cover art, contained “the most head-spinning, heart-breaking, emotionally ambitious songs of her life.”

“‘Folklore’ really feels like the debut album of a whole new Swift,” the music publication said. The album went to No. 1 on the worldwide iTunes chart within hours of its release.

Working with alternative artist Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner, guitarist with indie rock band The National, the 16 songs on “Folklore” arrived with just 24 hours advance notice. Its release comes less than a year after Swift’s 2019 album “Lover,” which included the dancy lead single “Me!” Billboard called “Folklore” a “daring new vision of her artistry without a bad song in the batch,” while the Los Angeles Times called it the perfect quarantine album. — Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7379 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

ROHM presents Bizet’s exotic opera on May 11, 13

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROHM presents Bizet’s exotic opera on May 11, 13

A home for destitute elephants

Oman Observer Comments Off on A home for destitute elephants

Facebook teaches New Yorkers about privacy at ‘pop-up’ kiosk

Oman Observer Comments Off on Facebook teaches New Yorkers about privacy at ‘pop-up’ kiosk