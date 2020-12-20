Taxation incentives offered to private sector to expire shortly

Muscat: The Tax Authority has announced the imminent expiry of taxation incentives offered to private sector establishments for taxes due during 2020.

The incentives were announced earlier by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic with a view to handling the economic impacts of the pandemic and the resumption of business activities.

In a statement, the Tax Authority urged all tax payers to submit their declarations and disclosure accounts about the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 and any other accounting period or fiscal year ending after this date.

The Tax Authority also called for the settlement of all due taxes payable for this tax year and before by December 31, 2020, at the latest, to avoid any fines or additional tax that might result from non-submission of tax declarations or disclosure statements. –ONA