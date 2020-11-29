Business Main 

Tax Grievances Committee formed in Oman

Muscat: The Tax Authority has issued decision 113/2020 to form a Grievances Committee in the Sultanate.

It is worth noting that this decision was based on the Income Tax Law promulgated by Royal Decree 28/2009, and the Excise Tax Law promulgated by Royal Decree 24/2019.

Article 1 of the decision was to form a tax grievance committee stipulated in the Income Tax Law, the Excise Tax Law, and the aforementioned Value Added Tax Law.

The members include:

Dr. Yahya bin Nasser Al-Khasibi, Chairman
Saleh bin Ali bin Nasser al-Mahrouqi, Vice President
Muhammad bin Saeed Al-Abri, member
Dr. Mustafa bin Jumaa Al-Hashemi, member
Ibrahim bin Saeed al Esiri, member

It also came based on the Value-Added Tax Law issued by Royal Decree 121/2020, the Royal Decree 67/2018 establishing the Tax Authority, the tax authority system and approval of its organizational structure issued by Royal Decree No. 42/2020 and the approval of the Council of Ministers.

