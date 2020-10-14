Tax Authority suspends additional taxes on income tax

Muscat: The Tax Authority has announced the suspension of the additional tax resulting from non-payment of due income tax for the tax year ending in 2019, until the end of December 2020.

The move comes in implementation of the Supreme Committee’s decision to extend the relief package offered to private sector establishments by the government.

The Tax Authority noted that it will suspend the payment of fines and financial penalties resulting from non-filing of declarations and accounts for the tax year 2019 in addition to suspending the additional tax on the original taxes payable for the years prior to 2019, until the end of December 2020. — ONA