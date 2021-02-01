Main 

Tax Authority announces start of VAT registration

Muscat: Tax Authority (TA) announced the start of VAT Registration as of today, February 1, 2021 until March 15, 2021 for taxable persons with annual supplies exceeding or expected to exceed RO one million.

The voluntary registration will also be available for taxable persons with annual supplies or expenses exceeding or expected to exceed (RO 19,250). The registration must be made through TA’s Online Portal https://www.taxoman.gov.om

In addition, TA advises taxable persons to register within the preset deadlines to avoid any penalties levied on late registration. Furthermore, taxable persons may find more information around registration, registration procedures and other VAT details on the guides published on TA’s website. –ONA

