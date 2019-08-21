Tasmim’s Habitat project takes next step with contractor appointment

MUSCAT: The spectacular transformation of Al Khuwair’s Plot 190 led by premium real estate services provider — Tasmim has taken yet another step forward with Unique Contracting being appointed as the main contractor for the Habitat project.

Construction works have already commenced on the site, and demolition works will begin soon. Expected to reach completion in December 2021, a distinct mixed-use development — Habitat is touted to be a commercial vantage point and premium destination to live, work, shop or simply hang-out. The project is being developed under a joint-venture between Omani conglomerate Shanfari Group of Companies and European architecture firm Mandressi GmbH. Being in close proximity to important landmarks in the city and barely 20 minutes from Muscat International Airport; is Habitat sure to capture the spotlight with its stunning presence, efficient use of space, best-in-class materials, and natural light.

“The appointment of the contractor and soon to commence substructure works, means that we are several key steps closer to creating great moments for everyone, every day, in the Al Khuwair community”, said Alessandro Daverio, CEO from Tasmim. “Nothing at Tasmim is ordinary; and we are hence constantly pushing for what can be achieved for Habitat, and the magnificent community that resides in the vicinity. Our teams have embraced the challenge and our integrated model, involving our design and engineering business, make us the ideal developer for the scale and complexity of this massive project with a demanding design.”

It is noteworthy that most of Habitat’s one-to-four-bedroom apartments will overlook the scenic mountains or sea; and will have spacious rooms with state-of-the-art fittings. The stylish apartments will feature the finest amenities, which include a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom, private terrace, all fitted with high-quality materials.

For business purposes, Habitat will offer flexible layouts for any type of company; and will come with the latest technology, an efficient work-space design, fibre-optic connections, dedicated parking spaces and valet parking. Its energy-efficient design, improved air quality, and naturally lit office space will enhance productivity.

“We have been serving the Sultanate as a trusted construction partner for decades. It is an honour to be appointed main contractor for Tasmim’s Habitat project. We believe that our business must touch the lives of people meaningfully and by being associated with Tasmim’s Habitat, we are confident that we will deliver on our promise”, elucidated Manilal H Limbani — Managing Director of Unique Contracting.

Designed by renowned European architectural firm Mandressi GmbH, Habitat inspires and defines the cosmopolitan culture of Al Khuwair. Upon completion, the project will include 44 residential units, 44 retail units, one roof top restaurant and 118 office units. With over 19,100 sqm of retail space spread over three floors with elevators, ample parking for shoppers, green design for energy, and water savings, Habitat will offer elegantly designed apartments, a rooftop restaurant, and a luxurious shopping centre for the residents in the heart of the city.

Jan-Willem Krijgsman, Project Development Manager at Tasmim mentioned: “Habitat is situated amidst a panoramic view, and will offer a mix of residential, commercial, shopping, and entertainment venues on an impressive scale. While exclusive design and luxurious finishing are the highlights of our project, it is a non-free hold property, thus having special appeal for Omanis and GCC nationals.”

He elaborated: “Offering a range of new concepts in Oman, Habitat will define the way forward for mixed-use communities in Oman. As an ideal space for start-up business centres, it will be a bustling hub where small, medium, and large enterprises come together to create a different vibe. Aiming to be a locality where one can live, shop, work-out, dine, and entertain oneself, it will encourage the growth of a community that gets enough privacy with opportunities to engage with others. Excellent support services and facilities in a unique setting amidst nature make the destination picture perfect.”

Habitat’s customer-base will include those living and working at the development, as well as shoppers from the affluent Al Khuwair area. Surrounded by the sea on one side and a view of the Al Hajar Mountains on the other side, Habitat will reveal a sleek global design combining cutting-edge engineering features set in Omani backdrop, and aims to become the centre of an exclusive community. The project’s sales office is scheduled to open during Q4 of 2019.

Related