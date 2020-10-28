Business Main 

Taskforce formed to stimulate Oman economy

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr. Said bin Mohammed al Sagri, Minister of Economy, has issued a decision to develop policies and programs to stimulate the national economy.

The task force will be responsible for proposing policies and economic programs to enhance economic activities in the Sultanate and stimulate the microeconomy amid the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

The task force will comprise of members from the following authorities:

Central Bank of Oman, Ministry of Finance, Tawazun Programme, State and Shura councils, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, State and Shura knowledge support from Ministry of Economy, Tax Authority, experts and academics.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8444 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

EU on track to achieve renewable target

Oman Observer Comments Off on EU on track to achieve renewable target

OTaxi marks first year of operations; to launch card payment

Vinod Nair Comments Off on OTaxi marks first year of operations; to launch card payment

Oil price tops $74 per barrel, hits 2019 high

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil price tops $74 per barrel, hits 2019 high