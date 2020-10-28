Taskforce formed to stimulate Oman economy

Muscat: Dr. Said bin Mohammed al Sagri, Minister of Economy, has issued a decision to develop policies and programs to stimulate the national economy.

The task force will be responsible for proposing policies and economic programs to enhance economic activities in the Sultanate and stimulate the microeconomy amid the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

The task force will comprise of members from the following authorities:

Central Bank of Oman, Ministry of Finance, Tawazun Programme, State and Shura councils, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, State and Shura knowledge support from Ministry of Economy, Tax Authority, experts and academics.