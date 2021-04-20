Target groups receive second dose vaccine

@kabeeryousef

The extended target groups and those who received the first dose got Covid-19 vaccines at designated health centres on Tuesday.

The second dose vaccination campaign, held at various places in the capital region, witnessed overwhelming responses from the target groups and others between 9 am and 2 pm.

The vaccination camps were held at Al Amerat Wali Office, Sablat Muttrah, Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher, and Qurayat Health Polyclinic. The service has been made available every day except Friday and Saturday.

The first dose of Pfizer and the second dose of AstraZeneca were given to the target groups aged 60 and above.

Those who come under expanded target groups are: People suffering from any chronic diseases, Ambulance crew of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and Healthcare workers

Among the healthcare workers who come under the target group are: Hospital workers in intensive care units (ICU), coronary care units (CCU), dialysis units, accident and emergency (A&E), operation theatre, labour rooms, burn units, surgeons, infection control, physiotherapy, and mortuary staff.

Among the primary healthcare are medical and paramedical staff.

“Dates for the other age groups will be announced in the coming days. All who are eligible for the second dose have been contacted to take the second dose. Anyone who is younger than 60 years of age is requested not to go to the immunisation centres,” said a representative of MoH.

RUMOURS REFUTED

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MoH) refuted the social media rumours that the vaccination is open to all and registration has begun.

“We at the Ministry of Health would like to deny what has been circulated via social media channels that the MoH will vaccinate all community groups. MoH assures that the vaccination is limited to the target groups only, which have been announced earlier,” a note from the MoH said.