Taqah perfect tourist destination during khareef

The wilayat of Taqah, located in Dhofar governorate, is one of the most important destinations frequently visited by tourists during khareef season. This is one of the first wilayats of the governorate where khareef season sets in. It is known for its mountainous regions and waterfalls. Also there are a number of caves cove as well as white beaches which attract tourists. A number of its archaeological sites tell the tale of Oman’s past.

Taqah is situated on the coastal strip of Dhofar, 30 km away from Salalah. Marwan bin Abdulhakim al Ghassani, Director of Tourism Promotion in the Directorate General of Tourism of Dhofar Governorate, said: “The wilayat of Taqah has many archaeological sites, including Samharam, which dates back to the third millennium BC. It has its port, which is one of the oldest ports in the Arabian Peninsula from where local goods and products exported to the world. Another landmark is the Taqah fort.

The wadi Darbat is one of the most important wadis of the Dhofar governorate. It is known for its stunning scenery and forests of large trees, also those of cactus and Sidr. In the wilayat of Taqah, there are a number of traditional arts and crafts industries. The wilayat is known for Habout, Dandon, Rabout, Zanjon dance, Madar, Dabrarat, Raboubah, Bar’ah, ladies drums and Sharh.

The Ministry of Tourism, through Directorate General of Tourism of Dhofar Governorate, is making huge efforts to create an environment for the success of the tourist season. This is in cooperation with various government authorities and tourism partners. It is providing basic services for tourists which include information centres, which distributes brochures, booklets, maps etc to the visitors.

“These booklets and brochures have information regarding hotels, hotel apartments, restaurants, markets, as well as tourist and archaeological sites, their addresses and other tourism services. This is a very important role being played by the tourism information centres,” said Marwan al Ghassani.

The ministry, through its website and its social media accounts, publishes awareness messages addressed to tourists who want to visit Dhofar during the khareef season. They urge tourists to do advance bookings for accommodation before starting journey towards Dhofar governorate, ensure that all safety measures are taken and the vehicles to be used on roads are perfect, the tourists sites are clean, dresses are modest and the terms and conditions for photography are adhered.

The Director of Tourism Promotions of the Dhofar Governorate appealed to all to keep the surroundings clean, not to harm green areas and public facilities. He has also warned against the dangers of swimming in the sea and fountains during the khareef season.

Saeed bin Rajab Shajna’ah, Director of Tourism Development in the Directorate General of Tourism of Dhofar Governorate, said: “Dhofar Governorate is an ideal tourist destination throughout the year. This is due to the diversity of its topography including beautiful wadis spread across all the wilayats of the governorate. The directorate has done many works in the tourist areas in preparation for the khareef season of 2019. It has carried out maintenance work in wadi Darbat.

The work also included painting, replacements and modification of sidewalks. Maintenance works were also carried out in Sahalnoot fountain where floorings were done with local stones, chairs were installed for seating, the iron gate was repaired, parking was maintained and the floor of viewing platform were also repaired.

Salim al Buraiki of Saham, one of the visitors to the wilayat of Taqah during khareef season, said: “I usually visit Dhofar in the khareef season with my family. I would like to visit the Al Haq Municipality due to its charming nature. I also want to visit wadi Darbat which is considered the most important tourist attractions in the governorate.

Ahmad al Rushaidi from Al Buraimi governorate said that the khareef season of the Dhofar governorate offered opportunities for recreation. “Here the temperatures dip and mountains are covered with green carpet.”

On his visit to wilayat of Taqah, Al Rushaidi said: The wilayat of Taqah is the second largest city of the governorate. It has its own economic importance due its agricultural potential and its multiple tourist sites.

Hajar al Kalbaniah, from Al Dhahirah governorate, said: “This is my first visit to Dhofar governorate during khareef season. I am amazed by the beauty of its tourist places and the greenery spread all over the governorate. It is really a pleasing experience.”

Aisha al Maamarya, from Muscat governorate, said:” Dhofar Governorate is known for its beauty and all the services provided here to tourists. There are different types of restaurants. The prices of hotel apartments and hotels are affordable to everyone.”

She urged citizens and residents of the Sultanate and those of Gulf countries to visit Dhofar during khareef season and enjoy its weather and beauty.

