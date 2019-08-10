Tanzania tanker blast kills 60

Morogoro: At least 60 people perished in Tanzania on Saturday when a fuel tanker overturned and then exploded as crowds of people rushed to syphon off leaking fuel. The deadly blast, which took place near the town of Morogoro, west of the economic capital Dar-es-Salaam, is the latest in a series of similar disasters in Africa. Morogoro governor Stephen Kebwe said the bodies of 60 victims were at the morgue of the local hospital, where more than 70 people were also being treated for injuries. He warned that the toll could rise with victims possibly trapped under the truck, which footage showed engulfed in fierce flames and huge clouds of black smoke. Charred bodies and the burnt-out remains of motorcycle taxis could be seen scattered on the ground among scorched trees.

