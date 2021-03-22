Tanweer network to be linked up with Dhofar system

MUSCAT, MARCH 22 – The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has authorized the Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer) to go ahead with the linkage of its assets with the Dhofar network covering the south of the Sultanate. In a statement to ONA, the Authority said the decision stems from efforts to enable Tanweer to secure access to cost-competitive electricity generated through conventional or alternative means in line with government policy. The Authority directed all licensed companies to begin supporting the implementation of the linkage plan, which is expected to be predominantly complete before the end of this year. Additionally, the regulator called on licensed companies to retain employees or suitably redeploy those made redundant by the project.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to raising the efficiency of electrical networks and reducing the cost burden on the government. In October 2020, the Authority studied the initiative to connect Tanweer’s network to the Main Electricity System (MIS) and the Dhofar network. The study concluded that grid connection was not only feasible economically, but importantly, it would also contribute to reducing operational costs by eliminating expensive diesel power plants and replacing them with gas-generated power through current power purchase contracts. The study showed that interconnection would help increase network reliability and develop the level of service provided to participants in rural areas.