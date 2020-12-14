Tanweer hosts virtual contractors forum

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, Dec 14

The Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer), member of Nama group, recently hosted the Contractors Forum, which brought together the company’s key contractors, suppliers and consultants.

The Contractors Forum brings together local and international contractors and suppliers to share their experience and learning.

The forum also provides a unique opportunity for the suppliers and contractors to

learn about Tanweer’s future business opportunities, and expectations.

In addition, the Forum aims to reinforce the importance of two-way communication and provides transparency as well as facilitate positive interactions with the contractors aimed at enhancing their financial capacity to successfully undertake Tanweer’s projects.

The event also provides an opportunity and the need for developing and supporting local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The event attended by more than 200 people representing several local and international contractors and suppliers.

Tanweer’s licence covers Musandam Governorate, Al Wusta Governorate, most of Dhofar Governorate, and parts of Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, and Al Sharqiyah South governorates. It also operates the desalination plant in Al Duqm.

