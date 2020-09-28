Tanweer connects key Duqm projects to power supply

MUSCAT, sept 28 – A primary substation that will provide electricity to a number of key industrial investments at the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Duqm has been completed and is currently under pre-commissioning. The 3 x 20 MVA primary substation is one of several investments being undertaken by the Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer), member of Nama Group, in developing electricity supply infrastructure necessary to support industries coming up in the SEZ. In all, RO 22.6 million worth of investments is being made by Tanweer in new transformer stations and electrical networks for heavy and light industries, as well as fisheries and exhibition clusters in the SEZ.

Tanweer is also upgrading the power station in South Duqm and Duqm North Switching Substation (1). In addition, it is currently supervising the construction of a HV distribution network with a total route length of 67 km spread across the SEZ areas. “These projects contribute significantly to the development of Duqm’s electrical infrastructure to meet current and future electricity demand at Al Duqm,” said Tanweer.

Tanweer had also recently completed the construction of a Primary Substation for Duqm Port Industrial Lands, Duqm North Switching Station 2 and is currently in the final commissioning tests stage to complete the primary substation in the Light and Medium Industries Area, which will feed the Karwa Bus Assembly project, and Oman Wanfang Chinese Industrial Zone.

In earlier years, Tanweer had substations feeding the ship repair yard, Port of Duqm Government and Commercial Quays, Duqm Town Commercial and Residential areas, Duqm South, Duqm Airport, Tourism Zone, and labour complex of Renaissance Village. The distribution networks covered more than 1,000 km.

