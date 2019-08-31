Tanuf Holy Quran contest held

NIZWA, AUGust 31 – The Summer Centre in Nizwa concluded its activities of the 10th Tanuf Holy Quran contest for the year 2019 on Thursday at Tanuf Mosque. The concluding ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Zaher bin Abdullah al Abri, Member of the State Council. The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by the students of the centre. Shaikh Al Abri gave a speech in which he congratulated the centre and the students for their perseverance in learning and teaching the Book of Allah and the benefits of learning the Holy Quran in upbringing of children, giving them good manners, refining their talents, and the reflection of that in the love of the homeland. He also speaks about the prophetic migration occasion and some lessons learned from it. During the ceremony, the members of the centre, as well as the winners of the memorise Quran competition were honoured. Issa bin Salim al Riyami, Director-General of the Al Amerat Municipality, presented a souvenir to the patron of the ceremony.

Related