Tanfeedh employment lab panel holds meeting

MUSCAT: The Labour Lab and Employment Supervisory Committee, part of the National Program for Enhancing Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh), held its fourth meeting this year under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of government departments, private sector and experts from the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU).

The committee reviewed the executive situation of the initiatives and the steps that have been accomplished in accordance to the prescribed timeframe. It also followed up the procedures pertaining to the implementation of initiatives relating to the employment and labour market lab underscoring the necessity of integrated roles of the supervisory entities and the ministry of manpower as an enabler for realizing the desired goals of Tanfeedh.

The meeting also reviewed the developments stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak and its implications on the implementation of the lab’s initiatives and the alternative plans for implementation follow-up and the actualization of performance indicators. — ONA