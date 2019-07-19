Talks with Sudan army rulers postponed

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition groups have postponed negotiations meant to finalise along-awaited power-sharing deal, opposition leaders said on Friday.

“We have decided to delay the negotiations… for more discussions among our different groups. I think we will resume the talks in coming days,” Amjad Farid, a leading figure of the opposition umbrella body Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), said.

The postponement was no reason for concern, but meant to give both sides more time to prepare, said Madani Abbas Madani, a leader of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a key opposition group.

On Wednesday, the TMC and FFC had signed an important power-sharing deal, agreeing to take turns at the helm of a sovereign council for a period of three years.

The agreement includes stipulations about the composition of Sudan’s future government, the three-year transitional period, planned economic reforms and humanitarian relief efforts.

But other important details of the deal require further negotiations,initially scheduled to start on Friday, including a constitutional document to clearly define the role and powers of the new transitional authority.

Both TMC and FFC are expected to try to push for a maximum number of seats on the transitional legislative council.

Anti-government demonstrations began in the volatile East African nation late last year with protesters calling for long-time leader Omar al Bashir to go.

The military stepped in April, launching a coup and arresting him.

But protesters have argued that the new military rulers are a continuation of Bashir’s former regime and have sought more concessions and a transition to civilian government.

On June 3, the security forces launched a crackdown to clear the protesters’ sit-in, which opposition groups say killed more than 100 people. The UN Security Council strongly condemned the violence.

Meanwhile, the rebel groups had been fighting government forces for years in the war-torn regions of Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

Sources close to negotiations said that these groups have demanded that the “Constitutional Declaration” specify that peace negotiations in the three conflict zones would be a top priority for the new transitional government.

Once such a peace deal is finalised, sources said the rebel groups want their representatives to be part of the transitional government.

They also called for the extradition from Sudan of those accused of crimes by the Hague-based International Criminal Court, including ousted president Bashir.

Friday’s talks were aimed at finalising crucial issues. They include whether to grant immunity to generals accused for being behind violence against protesters, the formation of a transitional parliament and the role of paramilitaries.

Protest leader Osman said the protest movement was completely against immunity for generals.

“We want to establish a state in which no one is above the law,” he said.

The generals insist the five military figures who will form part of a new joint governing body be granted “absolute immunity” from prosecution over protest-related violence.The generals have also called for a review of the agreed seat allotments to the protest movement in a transitional parliament. — AFP

