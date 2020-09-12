Main World 

Talks to begin between Taliban, Afghan government

Oman Observer

Afghanistan’s government and the Taliban will meet for peace talks in Doha on Saturday in a bid to end nearly two decades of war, though a quick breakthrough seems unlikely.

The US-backed negotiations come six months later than planned owing to bitter disagreements over a controversial prisoner swap agreed in February.

Talks will begin a day after the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks which prompted the US to invade Afghanistan and topple the Taliban regime that had been sheltering Osama bin Laden.

The two sides must flesh out “how to move their country forward to reduce violence and deliver what the Afghan people are demanding — a reconciled Afghanistan with a government that reflects a country that isn’t at war,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will attend the opening ceremony.

Delegates began to arrive from dawn at the luxury venue, which hosted the signing of a US-Taliban deal in February that paved the way for the talks.

President Donald Trump, up for re-election in November, has pushed hard to end America’s longest war and wants all foreign forces to leave Afghanistan by next year.

But a comprehensive peace deal could take years and will depend on the willingness of both sides to tailor their competing visions for the country.

The Taliban, who have refused to recognize President Ashraf Ghani’s government, will push to reshape Afghanistan into an Islamic “emirate”.

Ghani’s administration will seek to maintain the Western-backed status quo of a constitutional republic that has enshrined many rights including greater freedoms for women.

Qatar has quietly guided the process which has been complicated by violence in Afghanistan and the coronavirus crisis, with Doha’s chief negotiator Mutlaq al-Qahtani stressing on Thursday the power of diplomacy.

Doha invited the Taliban to open a political office in 2013 and helped broker February’s troop withdrawal deal between Washington and the Taliban. AFP

 

