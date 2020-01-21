Talks focus on tie-ups with Iran in fisheries, agriculture

MUSCAT: Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Under-Secretary for Fisheries at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, on Tuesday held a session of talks with an Iranian expert delegation.

The talks focused on matters of mutual interest in agriculture, livestock and fisheries and promotion of potential investment opportunities.

The two sides also discussed investment opportunities in the fish products sector, in addition to trade between the two countries in the fisheries sector. They emphasised the need to participate in fisheries and fish products exhibitions in the Sultanate and Iran.

The two sides stressed the importance of such meetings and their role in sharing experiences and knowledge, especially with regard to agricultural, livestock and fisheries. They also affirmed further cooperation in these areas, ways to develop them in the future and opening broader horizons to enhance cooperation between the two countries and sharing expertise and views. — ONA

Related